The AES Corporation [AES] Stock trading around $25.30 per share: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.40%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that AES Reaffirms 7% to 9% Annualized Growth Target Through 2025; Now Expects to Sign 5 GW of Renewables Under Long-Term Contracts in 2021.

Strategic Accomplishments.

Over the last 12 months, AES stock rose by 24.81%. The one-year The AES Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.5. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.15 billion, with 666.00 million shares outstanding and 664.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, AES stock reached a trading volume of 5885256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 22 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 79.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.17, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 25.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of $5,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.15%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,639 million, or 99.17% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,530,681, which is approximately 0.622% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,143,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.32 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -2.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 43,802,251 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 55,872,313 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 518,450,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,124,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,908,799 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 12,391,882 shares during the same period.