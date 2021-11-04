TD Securities slashes price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] – find out why.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.79 during the day while it closed the day at $12.74. The company report on October 12, 2021 that First Majestic Produces a Record 7.3m Silver Eqv. Oz in the Third Quarter Consisting of 3.3m Oz Silver and 54,525 Oz Gold; Suspended Silver Sales and Held 1.4m Oz of Silver in Inventory at Quarter End.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the third quarter of 2021 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached a new record of 7.3 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 54,525 ounces of gold. In the first nine months of 2021, the Company has produced 9.5 million ounces of silver and 124,942 ounces of gold for total production of 18.3 million silver equivalent ounces, or approximately 69% of the Company’s 2021 guidance midpoint of producing 25.7 to 27.5 million ounces. The Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2021 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock has also loss -3.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AG stock has declined by -4.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.03% and lost -5.21% year-on date.

The market cap for AG stock reached $3.20 billion, with 251.51 million shares outstanding and 216.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 3900457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 12.83 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] managed to generate an average of $5,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $993 million, or 34.46% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,114,123, which is approximately -5.971% of the company’s market cap and around 15.58% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,858,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.12 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $82.95 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 13.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 9,154,536 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 9,290,713 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 59,476,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,921,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,373,139 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,673,288 shares during the same period.