TD Securities lifts Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] loss -0.72% or -0.21 points to close at $29.05 with a heavy trading volume of 3038362 shares. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Lithium Americas Makes Offer to Acquire Millennial Lithium.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted an unconditional offer to Millennial Lithium Corp. (“Millennial”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares (each, a “Common Share”) of Millennial (the “Offer”). Under the terms of the Offer, on closing, each Millennial shareholder (“Millennial Shareholder”) will receive C$4.70 per Common Share, payable in Lithium Americas common shares and C$0.001 in cash per Common Share (the “Purchase Price”), representing total consideration of approximately US$400 million. Based on the Company’s closing price on October 29, 2021, this consideration would result in Millennial Shareholders owning approximately 9.9% of Lithium Americas.

“In proximity to Caucharí-Olaroz, Millennial’s 100%-owned Pastos Grandes lithium brine project represents an attractive regional growth opportunity for Lithium Americas,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. “As we bring Caucharí-Olaroz into production over the next year and continue to advance our Stage 2 expansion planning, the addition of this highly complementary lithium brine resource further enhances our long-term growth strategy in Argentina and leverages our technical and development expertise.”.

It opened the trading session at $29.25, the shares rose to $29.61 and dropped to $28.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LAC points out that the company has recorded 116.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -224.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 3038362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAC in the course of the last twelve months was 197.14.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 39.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.59 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.92, while it was recorded at 28.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 56.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $464 million, or 20.82% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,668,234, which is approximately -7.06% of the company’s market cap and around 16.74% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 2,156,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.64 million in LAC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $29.71 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 13.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 3,367,199 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,390,048 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 8,224,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,981,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,523 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,182,471 shares during the same period.