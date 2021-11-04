Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Stock trading around $41.82 per share: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] gained 5.50% on the last trading session, reaching $41.82 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY22 First Quarter Earnings Call.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2022 first quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-866-847-4217 or 1-203-518-9845 and provide the Conference ID 6831609. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on November 11th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-283-4641 or 1-402-220-0851.

Tapestry Inc. represents 279.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.65 billion with the latest information. TPR stock price has been found in the range of $40.82 to $42.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 4011586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 38 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.88. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.46, while it was recorded at 39.77 for the last single week of trading, and 41.59 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 152.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $10,449 million, or 92.50% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,512,094, which is approximately -12.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,226,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $967.02 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

247 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 30,634,859 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 31,735,744 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 187,480,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,851,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,245,241 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 9,609,109 shares during the same period.