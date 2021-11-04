Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Is Currently -6.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] loss -6.13% or -2.7 points to close at $41.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4519066 shares. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Intero Partners With Sunnova to Provide Clients With Access to Solar and Storage Solutions.

Sunnova, a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, will pilot a program to provide Intero clients with greater access to clean and reliable energy.

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is proud to announce a partnership with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, to provide Intero clients with easy access to reliable solar and energy storage solutions.

It opened the trading session at $41.67, the shares rose to $42.43 and dropped to $40.895, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOVA points out that the company has recorded 32.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, NOVA reached to a volume of 4519066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $56.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

Trading performance analysis for NOVA stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 32.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.42, while it was recorded at 43.35 for the last single week of trading, and 36.98 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.03. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$640,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -386.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

There are presently around $4,827 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 16,911,664, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,882,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.11 million in NOVA stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $438.82 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 63.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 23,731,340 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 8,806,713 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 84,245,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,783,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,361,210 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,335,320 shares during the same period.