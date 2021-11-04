Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] Stock trading around $166.24 per share: What’s Next?

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.50%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Simon Property Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance And Raises Quarterly Dividend.

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We produced impressive third quarter results,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Demand for our space from a broad spectrum of tenants is growing. Occupancy gains continued, retailer sales accelerated, including our owned brands, and cash flow increased. Based upon results to date and expectations for the remainder of 2021, we are once again increasing full-year 2021 guidance and raising our quarterly dividend.”.

Over the last 12 months, SPG stock rose by 155.79%. The one-year Simon Property Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.13. The average equity rating for SPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.83 billion, with 328.59 million shares outstanding and 327.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, SPG stock reached a trading volume of 4213422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $152.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $141 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $132, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 40.24.

SPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.50. With this latest performance, SPG shares gained by 26.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.01 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.10, while it was recorded at 153.66 for the last single week of trading, and 124.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Simon Property Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.73 and a Gross Margin at +52.09. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.17.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 897.11. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 832.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $337,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

SPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simon Property Group Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,615 million, or 89.70% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,181,855, which is approximately 1.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,188,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.68 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.46 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 6.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 17,994,110 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 19,067,759 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 249,363,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,425,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,424,036 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 997,090 shares during the same period.