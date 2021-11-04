Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] is -12.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.18 at the close of the session, down -2.48%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Sesen Bio Announces Productive CMC Type A Meeting with the FDA.

Vicineum™ manufactured using the proposed commercial process is comparable to Vicineum used in prior clinical trials.

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, announced that on October 29, 2021, the Company participated in a productive Type A Meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The purpose of the meeting was to discuss questions related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) raised in the FDA’s Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (CMC Type A Meeting).

Sesen Bio Inc. stock is now -12.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SESN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.195 and lowest of $1.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.04, which means current price is +68.57% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.03M shares, SESN reached a trading volume of 11996662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SESN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SESN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Sesen Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, SESN shares gained by 59.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9572, while it was recorded at 1.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5244 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.09. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$829,519 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sesen Bio Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -137.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SESN.

Insider trade positions for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

There are presently around $78 million, or 34.00% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 13,675,800, which is approximately 11558.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,657,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.58 million in SESN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.04 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 18.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 33,116,815 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,306,156 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 25,946,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,369,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,429,755 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,850,893 shares during the same period.