Robert W. Baird lifts Geron Corporation [GERN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] closed the trading session at $1.66 on 11/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.59, while the highest price level was $1.67. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Geron Enters New Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway in the United Kingdom for Imetelstat.

Innovation Passport Designation Awarded to Imetelstat for the Treatment of Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes.

Pathway Intended to Expedite Regulatory Review Process.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.40 percent and weekly performance of 14.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, GERN reached to a volume of 3371283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1356.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

GERN stock trade performance evaluation

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.48. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 24.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.56 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4250, while it was recorded at 1.5920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5031 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30400.40. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29888.14.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -40.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.09. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,374,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geron Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $216 million, or 41.60% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,320,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.03 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.01 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly -4.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 3,430,402 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 16,911,318 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 109,948,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,290,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,058,992 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,997,876 shares during the same period.