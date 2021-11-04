Raymond James lifts DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] closed the trading session at $131.53 on 11/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.52, while the highest price level was $134.43. The company report on November 3, 2021 that DICK’S Sporting Goods and NIKE Create Connected Partnership.

Collaboration creates unmatched value for DICK’S and NIKE customers with industry-first destination that provides exclusive products, experiences and offers.

Demonstrates a deepening of the longstanding relationship between DICK’S and NIKE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 143.99 percent and weekly performance of 7.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, DKS reached to a volume of 3828818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $152.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $115 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $126, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on DKS stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKS shares from 88 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DKS stock trade performance evaluation

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 11.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.06, while it was recorded at 124.84 for the last single week of trading, and 98.10 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 17.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.66. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $10,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted 2.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 99.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 22.10%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,333 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,258,243, which is approximately 2.974% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,499,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $723.4 million in DKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $716.95 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -15.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 7,959,374 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 8,120,131 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 54,875,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,955,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,059,428 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 859,644 shares during the same period.