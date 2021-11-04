Pearson plc [PSO] Stock trading around $8.42 per share: What’s Next?

Pearson plc [NYSE: PSO] price surged by 1.32 percent to reach at $0.11.

A sum of 5551449 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 324.50K shares. Pearson plc shares reached a high of $8.53 and dropped to a low of $8.32 until finishing in the latest session at $8.42.

The one-year PSO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.2. The average equity rating for PSO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pearson plc [PSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSO shares is $9.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Pearson plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Pearson plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pearson plc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

PSO Stock Performance Analysis:

Pearson plc [PSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, PSO shares dropped by -14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.06 for Pearson plc [PSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pearson plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pearson plc [PSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +40.95. Pearson plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.13.

Return on Total Capital for PSO is now 3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pearson plc [PSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.02. Additionally, PSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pearson plc [PSO] managed to generate an average of $14,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Pearson plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PSO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pearson plc go to -3.40%.

Pearson plc [PSO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96 million, or 1.50% of PSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSO stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,486,442, which is approximately -5.377% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 1,639,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.81 million in PSO stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $8.87 million in PSO stock with ownership of nearly 12.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Pearson plc [NYSE:PSO] by around 678,563 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,439,099 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 8,338,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,455,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,645 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 478,670 shares during the same period.