Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] moved down -3.30: Why It’s Important

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] slipped around -1.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.67 at the close of the session, down -3.30%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Ovintiv Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Strong Third Quarter Free Cash Flow to Enhance Shareholder Returns Through Fourth Quarter Share Buyback Program.

Third Quarter Highlights:.

Ovintiv Inc. stock is now 155.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OVV Stock saw the intraday high of $37.31 and lowest of $35.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.65, which means current price is +150.14% above from all time high which was touched on 10/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 6092818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $44.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $40 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 279.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.35, while it was recorded at 37.74 for the last single week of trading, and 27.34 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovintiv Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $6,734 million, or 74.00% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,204,165, which is approximately 6.959% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 23,512,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $862.19 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $775.78 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly -3.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 20,180,311 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 18,149,837 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 145,306,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,636,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,234,904 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 894,121 shares during the same period.