Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] – find out why.

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.77%. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Nordstrom invites Customers To Make Merry And Celebrate The Season Of Joy.

– It’s the season to Make Merry and Nordstrom is a one-stop destination for customers with the very best gifts, festive experiences, and convenient services to make gifting easy.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8853154-nordstrom-canada-holiday-2021/.

Over the last 12 months, JWN stock rose by 140.57%. The one-year Nordstrom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.14. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.07 billion, with 159.00 million shares outstanding and 112.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, JWN stock reached a trading volume of 6812662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $36, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 38 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.77. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 19.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.21, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading, and 34.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

JWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 666.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,047 million, or 61.60% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,269,362, which is approximately 15.915% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,085,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.15 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $322.83 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -15.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,193,593 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 10,316,829 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 67,282,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,793,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,141,281 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,306,575 shares during the same period.