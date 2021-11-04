Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] moved up 0.57: Why It’s Important

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] closed the trading session at $21.16 on 11/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.975, while the highest price level was $21.27. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results.

Per Share Net Income of $0.29 and Normalized FFO of $0.44 in Third Quarter.

Double-Digit Per Share NFFO and AFFO Growth Year-to-Date in 2021 Versus Prior-Year Period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.89 percent and weekly performance of -0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 3541000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

MPW stock trade performance evaluation

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.64, while it was recorded at 21.35 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.00 and a Gross Margin at +50.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.37.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 3.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,050,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,088 million, or 82.50% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,493,153, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,732,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $661.9 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -5.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 34,929,611 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 36,950,829 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 404,876,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 476,756,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,890,236 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,110,201 shares during the same period.