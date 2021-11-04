Market cap of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] reaches 939.76M – now what?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] closed the trading session at $18.92 on 11/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.85, while the highest price level was $21.49. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Tupperware Brands Corporation Reports 6th Quarter of Turnaround Plan Progress.

Continues to Build Foundation for Growth and Expansion.

Divesting Beauty Businesses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.59 percent and weekly performance of -12.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 631.67K shares, TUP reached to a volume of 3948981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $37.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TUP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TUP stock trade performance evaluation

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.93. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.86 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.79, while it was recorded at 22.11 for the last single week of trading, and 25.33 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.42 and a Gross Margin at +66.99. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 34.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.42. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of $10,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 224.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $782 million, or 85.60% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,799,022, which is approximately -1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,449,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.95 million in TUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.81 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly -6.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 5,698,711 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 4,022,594 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 31,616,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,337,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,042,532 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,106,894 shares during the same period.