Market cap of The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] reaches 1.11B – now what?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.19%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Roche Freedman and Levi & Korsinsky Defeat Motion to Dismiss in Private Prison Securities Class Action.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 28, 2021) – In an order dated September 23, 2021, the Honorable Rodney Smith of the Unites States District Court for the Southern District of Florida denied in part a motion to dismiss in Hartel v. The GEO Group, Inc. et al., No. 9:20-cv-81063-RS.

GEO (NYSE: GEO) is an equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The case alleges that from November 7, 2018 through August 5, 2020, GEO and CEO George C. Zoley violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and made false and misleading statements regarding, inter alia, pending lawsuits in which the Company was involved. Defendants’ false and misleading statements had their intended effect, causing GEO’s stock price to trade at artificially inflated levels throughout the Class Period.In denying defendants’ motion to dismiss with respect to their statements about pending lawsuits, including the lawsuits not having “a material adverse effect on its financial condition, results of operations, or cashflows”, the court found that “Plaintiffs have adequately pled that Defendants knew these statements were false when made” based on Defendant Zoley’s May 30, 2019 letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) which characterized “the lawsuits as a ‘potentially catastrophic risk’ that exposed the Company to ‘tens of millions’ in potential damages and up to $20 million in legal expenses.” The Court relied on that same letter in finding that “Plaintiffs have adequately pled scienter as to GEO’s statements about the potential costs of the lawsuits against GEO.” Indeed, the Court noted that Defendant Zoley “was the one who reach out to ICE about the costs and potential liability arising from the lawsuits” and thus “had the requisite power to directly or indirectly control or influence the policies relating to the lawsuits.”.

Over the last 12 months, GEO stock dropped by -6.45%. The one-year The GEO Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.39. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.11 billion, with 120.43 million shares outstanding and 118.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, GEO stock reached a trading volume of 5209072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.19. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.69 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The GEO Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +18.60. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.56. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 327.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $5,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

GEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The GEO Group Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $894 million, or 81.40% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,106,356, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,920,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.62 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $41.17 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 5.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 17,904,453 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 14,189,200 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 65,800,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,893,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,271,091 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,967,366 shares during the same period.