Market cap of Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] reaches 9.55B – now what?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] loss -23.04% on the last trading session, reaching $22.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Third Quarter Revenue Grew to $636 million, up 4% year-over-yearAcquired Reworks, maker of hit game RedecorProprietary Platforms Increased to 22% of Overall RevenuesSoft launched Merge Stories and additional new title planned for 2022.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) released financial results for its third quarter for the period ending September 30, 2021.

Playtika Holding Corp. represents 409.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.55 billion with the latest information. PLTK stock price has been found in the range of $21.68 to $24.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, PLTK reached a trading volume of 6530565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $39.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 20.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for PLTK stock

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.53. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.35, while it was recorded at 27.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.72 for the last 200 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]

There are presently around $1,795 million, or 19.30% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 10,566,642, which is approximately -25.648% of the company’s market cap and around 79.43% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,574,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.53 million in PLTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $193.48 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly -0.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 10,984,763 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 8,597,378 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 59,442,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,024,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,316,329 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,891,046 shares during the same period.