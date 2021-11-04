Market cap of Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] reaches 2.49B – now what?

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] jumped around 8.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.46 at the close of the session, up 18.64%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Glaukos Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results after Market Close on November 4.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on November 4, 2021.

Glaukos Corporation stock is now -28.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GKOS Stock saw the intraday high of $58.29 and lowest of $50.8961 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.00, which means current price is +25.24% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 559.79K shares, GKOS reached a trading volume of 3685003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GKOS shares is $50.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GKOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Glaukos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Glaukos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on GKOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glaukos Corporation is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GKOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98.

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.96. With this latest performance, GKOS shares gained by 15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GKOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.02, while it was recorded at 47.27 for the last single week of trading, and 71.14 for the last 200 days.

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.92 and a Gross Margin at +58.15. Glaukos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.50.

Return on Total Capital for GKOS is now -14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.75. Additionally, GKOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] managed to generate an average of -$184,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Glaukos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Glaukos Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GKOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glaukos Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]

There are presently around $2,444 million, or 97.40% of GKOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GKOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,180,466, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,827,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.51 million in GKOS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $257.14 million in GKOS stock with ownership of nearly 3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Glaukos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Glaukos Corporation [NYSE:GKOS] by around 2,962,295 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 7,098,328 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 35,664,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,725,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GKOS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 425,943 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 250,899 shares during the same period.