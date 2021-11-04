Market cap of ArcelorMittal [MT] reaches 32.29B – now what?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] traded at a low on 11/03/21, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.42. The company report on November 3, 2021 that ArcelorMittal announces CAD$205 million decarbonisation investment in its flagship Canadian mining operations with support from the Quebec government.

3 November 2021, 18:35 CET.

At an event held at COP26, ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) and the government of Quebec announced a CAD$205 million investment by ArcelorMittal Mining Canada (‘AMMC’) in its Port-Cartier pellet plant, enabling this facility to convert its entire 110 million tonne annual pellet production to direct reduced iron (‘DRI’) pellets by the end of 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3370939 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ArcelorMittal stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for MT stock reached $32.29 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 533.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 3370939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $50.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.96, while it was recorded at 33.93 for the last single week of trading, and 30.01 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.15. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of -$3,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ArcelorMittal [MT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcelorMittal posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal [MT]

There are presently around $2,297 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 23,754,553, which is approximately 91.422% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,724,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.56 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $98.36 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 0.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 23,007,299 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 10,627,312 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 35,108,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,743,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,516,439 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,137,252 shares during the same period.