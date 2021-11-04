Market Analysts see TAL Education Group [TAL] falling to $5.40. Time to buy?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] traded at a low on 11/02/21, posting a -6.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.18. The company report on September 24, 2021 that TAL Education Group Announces Management Change.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Dr. Alex Zhuangzhuang Peng, currently the Vice President of Strategy, as the Chief Financial Officer, effective from November 1, 2021. Dr. Rong Luo has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial Officer to pursue another opportunity, effective from October 29, 2021. Dr. Luo will begin the hand over process and will also serve as a senior consultant to the company after his resignation.

“On behalf of TAL Education Group, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Rong for his dedication and valuable contribution to the Company during his 7-year tenure as CFO. Rong’s professional expertise, leadership, integrity and fairness will be missed. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Mr. Bangxin Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAL. “We are confident that there will be a smooth transition as Alex will serve as the Company’s CFO with his valuable expertise and experiences and that the Company will be able to drive its business growth under the continued leadership of Alex.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9861701 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TAL Education Group stands at 6.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.28%.

The market cap for TAL stock reached $2.87 billion, with 636.17 million shares outstanding and 376.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.53M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 9861701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $43.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $38 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 53 to 5.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 36.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.43. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$3,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

There are presently around $1,386 million, or 75.90% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 64,457,000, which is approximately 8.244% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 22,065,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.23 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $91.47 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 11.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 87,503,100 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 114,629,256 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 129,497,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,629,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,283,287 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 28,805,061 shares during the same period.