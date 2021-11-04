Market Analysts see Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gaining to $210. Time to buy?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] jumped around 1.99 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $153.90 at the close of the session, up 1.31%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per share.

Excluding adjusting items, Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.86 per share(1).

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) announced net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021, and with a net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.06 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.86 per diluted common share.(1).

Capital One Financial Corporation stock is now 56.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COF Stock saw the intraday high of $155.35 and lowest of $150.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 177.95, which means current price is +58.69% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 3321116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $190.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $212 to $214. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $191 to $192, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on COF stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 180 to 194.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 77.36.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.94, while it was recorded at 152.47 for the last single week of trading, and 148.77 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted 5.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 137.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 44.90%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $61,806 million, or 91.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,741,415, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,517,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.47 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.33 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 20,690,031 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 30,974,708 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 349,936,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,600,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,286,117 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,221,814 shares during the same period.