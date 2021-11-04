Market Analysts see Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gaining to $54. Time to buy?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] traded at a high on 11/03/21, posting a 7.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.98. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors contributes over $100,000 to local communities on National First Responders Day.

Donations to impact National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues chapters and first responder organizations across the U.S.

Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors (“Academy”) is commemorating National First Responders Day by making a contribution of more than $100,000 to nine first responder organizations and 11 different local chapters of National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. (“National PAL”). This is the third straight year that Academy has celebrated National First Responder Day by giving back to first responder organizations in its communities. Additionally, now through Nov. 14, Academy is offering first responders, active-duty military and veterans a 10 percent discount on their entire purchase in-store and online.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6878754 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for ASO stock reached $4.41 billion, with 93.91 million shares outstanding and 92.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 6878754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $54.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $52, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ASO stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASO shares from 50 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has ASO stock performed recently?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.05. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 17.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.78, while it was recorded at 43.81 for the last single week of trading, and 34.82 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.80 and a Gross Margin at +28.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.43.

Return on Total Capital for ASO is now 13.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.29. Additionally, ASO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] managed to generate an average of $14,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 363.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 152.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 41.90%.

Insider trade positions for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

There are presently around $4,247 million, or 77.90% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 28,745,602, which is approximately -42.092% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,277,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.83 million in ASO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $272.86 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 109.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 32,831,168 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 29,817,166 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 27,752,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,400,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,262,574 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,134,858 shares during the same period.