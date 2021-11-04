Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is 59.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] gained 2.39% or 0.56 points to close at $24.01 with a heavy trading volume of 4276619 shares. The company report on October 29, 2021 that The road to COP26: Fifth Wall Launches Mural in Glasgow as part of its international “Choose Earth” Campaign.

It opened the trading session at $23.38, the shares rose to $24.18 and dropped to $23.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIM points out that the company has recorded 14.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -136.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 4276619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 47.10.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.09, while it was recorded at 23.14 for the last single week of trading, and 20.52 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,063,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $13,965 million, or 72.20% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,426,674, which is approximately 1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 2.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,097,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.09 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -10.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 73,266,673 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 43,717,733 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 464,651,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,635,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,270,324 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,209,354 shares during the same period.