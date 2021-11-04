Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] moved down -2.38: Why It’s Important

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] plunged by -$1.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $73.83 during the day while it closed the day at $72.46. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Johnson Controls receives HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal in recognition of the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable future.

– His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has, through his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), launched the Terra Carta Seal which recognises private sector companies who are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets.

– Johnson Controls is one of 45 companies that have been awarded the Terra Carta Seal.

Johnson Controls International plc stock has also gained 1.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JCI stock has inclined by 0.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.70% and gained 55.53% year-on date.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $51.65 billion, with 714.50 million shares outstanding and 710.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 3318103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $82.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $75, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on JCI stock. On May 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.68, while it was recorded at 73.41 for the last single week of trading, and 65.73 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.91%.

There are presently around $46,530 million, or 92.50% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 67,248,210, which is approximately -7.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,954,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.06 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 45,377,115 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 50,166,006 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 546,599,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,143,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,002,869 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,611,671 shares during the same period.