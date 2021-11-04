Incyte Corporation [INCY] Revenue clocked in at $2.72 billion, down -23.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] price surged by 5.21 percent to reach at $3.31. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Incyte Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Updates on Key Clinical Programs.

Total product and royalty revenues of $778 million in Q3 2021 (+25% vs. Q3 2020); Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) revenues of $547 million in Q3 2021 (+12% vs. Q3 2020).

Three regulatory approvals including OpzeluraTM (ruxolitinib) cream in the U.S. for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, Jakafi in the U.S. for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in Europe for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

A sum of 3416134 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Incyte Corporation shares reached a high of $67.425 and dropped to a low of $64.00 until finishing in the latest session at $66.79.

The one-year INCY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.71. The average equity rating for INCY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Incyte Corporation [INCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $97.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Incyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on INCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

INCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Incyte Corporation [INCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, INCY shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.74, while it was recorded at 66.47 for the last single week of trading, and 79.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Incyte Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incyte Corporation [INCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.01 and a Gross Margin at +93.94. Incyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.09.

Return on Total Capital for INCY is now -8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, INCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] managed to generate an average of -$166,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

INCY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Incyte Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 20.89%.

Incyte Corporation [INCY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,611 million, or 90.40% of INCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 32,021,732, which is approximately 0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,570,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in INCY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.37 billion in INCY stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Incyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY] by around 15,251,071 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 12,970,601 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 175,560,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,782,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INCY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,040,134 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,448,976 shares during the same period.