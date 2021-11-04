Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] stock Resumed by Mizuho analyst, price target now $32

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] traded at a low on 11/03/21, posting a -1.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.95. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Healthpeak Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3988057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthpeak Properties Inc. stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $19.17 billion, with 538.93 million shares outstanding and 537.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 3988057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $37.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $35.50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.86, while it was recorded at 35.51 for the last single week of trading, and 33.56 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.80 and a Gross Margin at +5.47. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now -0.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.55. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $662,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $17,507 million, or 95.40% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,603,674, which is approximately 0.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 72,097,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.91 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly -1.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 18,938,023 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 35,582,769 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 446,407,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,928,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,168,947 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 10,916,623 shares during the same period.