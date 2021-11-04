Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell -37.39% so far this year. What now?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] surged by $2.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $137.29 during the day while it closed the day at $134.87. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Global Payments Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Delivers Record Third Quarter Results.

Provides Updated Outlook for 2021.

Global Payments Inc. stock has also loss -6.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPN stock has declined by -20.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.86% and lost -37.39% year-on date.

The market cap for GPN stock reached $39.58 billion, with 294.91 million shares outstanding and 291.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 6133938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $223.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $250 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $221 to $197, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GPN stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPN shares from 180 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 5.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GPN stock trade performance evaluation

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.06 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.11, while it was recorded at 139.77 for the last single week of trading, and 186.13 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +50.82. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for GPN is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.33. Additionally, GPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] managed to generate an average of $24,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Payments Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 20.35%.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,519 million, or 90.70% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,397,187, which is approximately -4.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,437,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.62 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -1.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 20,738,904 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 14,952,195 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 227,668,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,359,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,121,469 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,160,935 shares during the same period.