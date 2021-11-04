Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Stock trading around $4.94 per share: What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $4.94 on 11/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.745, while the highest price level was $4.96. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Fortuna to release third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on November 10, 2021; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on November 12, 2021.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, and Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.05 percent and weekly performance of -3.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 3260146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 25.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $376 million, or 27.34% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 31,675,311, which is approximately 56.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,346,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.47 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $17.72 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 21,748,786 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,862,830 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 49,406,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,018,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,563,571 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,594 shares during the same period.