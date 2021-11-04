For salesforce.com inc. [CRM], Analyst sees a rise to $360. What next?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.62%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Lintao SA and Servicetrace Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Lintao SA (“Lintao”) and Servicetrace GmbH (“Servicetrace”). The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Lintao delivers analytics dashboard templates and expertise in dashboard design and will advance Tableau’s goal to provide trusted access to Salesforce data and embedding analytics in any cloud.

Over the last 12 months, CRM stock rose by 27.73%. The one-year salesforce.com inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.73. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $295.23 billion, with 933.00 million shares outstanding and 892.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, CRM stock reached a trading volume of 3240789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $314.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $280 to $365. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $328, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on CRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 5.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.19 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.90, while it was recorded at 301.33 for the last single week of trading, and 243.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into salesforce.com inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.27. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $71,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 132.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 10.37%.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $233,269 million, or 76.40% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,611,992, which is approximately 0.412% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 68,810,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.84 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.08 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly -6.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,290 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 59,295,393 shares. Additionally, 756 investors decreased positions by around 33,365,627 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 677,483,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 770,144,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,646,685 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,203,788 shares during the same period.