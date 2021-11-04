For Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] closed the trading session at $27.97 on 11/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.59, while the highest price level was $28.02. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Company reaffirms Q3 guidance and announces leadership changes.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage’s financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.71 percent and weekly performance of 5.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, PSTG reached to a volume of 5413031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $30.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 55.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

PSTG stock trade performance evaluation

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.99, while it was recorded at 27.19 for the last single week of trading, and 22.26 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.61 and a Gross Margin at +68.27. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.75.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now -14.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.12. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of -$74,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pure Storage Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 73.39%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,515 million, or 81.00% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,562,328, which is approximately 4.479% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,878,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.0 million in PSTG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $511.97 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly 28.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 30,579,613 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 34,318,479 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 168,013,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,911,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,871,145 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,560,474 shares during the same period.