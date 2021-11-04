Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain 28.51% so far this year. What now?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] surged by $2.91 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $52.11 during the day while it closed the day at $51.97. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Foot Locker, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On Friday, November 19, 2021.

Press Release to be issued before the U.S. markets open on November 19, followed by a 9 a.m. ET Conference Call.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its third quarter ended October 30, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, November 19, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company will provide an update on the business.

Foot Locker Inc. stock has also gained 10.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FL stock has declined by -4.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.06% and gained 28.51% year-on date.

The market cap for FL stock reached $5.36 billion, with 103.80 million shares outstanding and 102.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 3226617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $70.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FL stock trade performance evaluation

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.17, while it was recorded at 48.93 for the last single week of trading, and 55.33 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.59. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.08. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] managed to generate an average of $6,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 38.95%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,968 million, or 94.40% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,814,410, which is approximately -0.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,308,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.72 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $430.69 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -7.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 8,831,398 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 9,143,621 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 77,613,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,588,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,936,702 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,917 shares during the same period.