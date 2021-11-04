FMC Corporation [FMC] is -8.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FMC Corporation [NYSE: FMC] traded at a high on 11/03/21, posting a 12.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.21. The company report on November 2, 2021 that FMC Corporation delivers strong third quarter results and confirms 2021 guidance, reports significant growth in revenue and profitability.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3347313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FMC Corporation stands at 4.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for FMC stock reached $13.81 billion, with 129.09 million shares outstanding and 127.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, FMC reached a trading volume of 3347313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FMC Corporation [FMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $119.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for FMC Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for FMC Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corporation is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMC in the course of the last twelve months was 40.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FMC stock performed recently?

FMC Corporation [FMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.87. With this latest performance, FMC shares gained by 13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for FMC Corporation [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.63, while it was recorded at 95.19 for the last single week of trading, and 105.75 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FMC Corporation [FMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.14 and a Gross Margin at +44.49. FMC Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.46.

Return on Total Capital for FMC is now 18.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FMC Corporation [FMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.30. Additionally, FMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FMC Corporation [FMC] managed to generate an average of $90,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.FMC Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for FMC Corporation [FMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FMC Corporation posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corporation go to 8.31%.

Insider trade positions for FMC Corporation [FMC]

There are presently around $12,087 million, or 91.50% of FMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,944,481, which is approximately -0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,877,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in FMC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $753.98 million in FMC stock with ownership of nearly 11.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FMC Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in FMC Corporation [NYSE:FMC] by around 9,013,158 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 7,901,556 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 97,971,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,885,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,570 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,088 shares during the same period.