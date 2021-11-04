FG Financial Group Inc. [FGF] Stock trading around $4.76 per share: What’s Next?

FG Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FGF] price plunged by -24.44 percent to reach at -$1.54. The company report on October 29, 2021 that FG Financial Group, Inc. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering.

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF), (“FG Financial Group” or the “Company”) announced the commencement of its previously announced rights offering to holders of its common stock.

Pursuant to the terms of the rights offering, the Company is distributing, to each holder of its common stock, one non-transferable subscription right to purchase 0.15 share of common stock, at a price of $4.00 per whole share, for each share held as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2021, the record date for the rights offering. The subscription rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period, which will commence on October 29, 2021. The rights will expire if they are not exercised by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 29, 2021, unless the Company extends the rights offering subscription period. The Company will not issue any fractional shares of the Company’s common stock in the rights offering, and subscription rights will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

A sum of 8853966 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 131.48K shares. FG Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $7.2395 and dropped to a low of $4.60 until finishing in the latest session at $4.76.

Guru’s Opinion on FG Financial Group Inc. [FGF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FG Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

FGF Stock Performance Analysis:

FG Financial Group Inc. [FGF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.51. With this latest performance, FGF shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for FG Financial Group Inc. [FGF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FG Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FGF is now -47.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FG Financial Group Inc. [FGF] managed to generate an average of -$7,485,667 per employee.

FG Financial Group Inc. [FGF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.20% of FGF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FGF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 97,562, which is approximately -14.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 66,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in FGF stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in FGF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FG Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in FG Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FGF] by around 29,600 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 141,997 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 295,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FGF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,343 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,838 shares during the same period.