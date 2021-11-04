Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Stock trading around $94.32 per share: What’s Next?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] loss -1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $94.32 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Exact Sciences announces third quarter 2021 results.

Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) announced that the company generated revenue of $456.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $408.4 million for the same period of 2020.

“Exact Sciences is entering an exciting period for its pipeline, generating evidence to support innovative tests that will help defeat cancer through earlier detection,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO. “Our powerful commercial engine will help us achieve our mission by getting more people tested with Cologuard®, Oncotype DX®, and our future tests.”.

Exact Sciences Corporation represents 171.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.48 billion with the latest information. EXAS stock price has been found in the range of $85.82 to $94.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 5056549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $147.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $165 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $161 to $155, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 185 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXAS in the course of the last twelve months was 187.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.74, while it was recorded at 95.87 for the last single week of trading, and 116.21 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +69.98. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.90.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.02. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$169,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exact Sciences Corporation posted -1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -180.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXAS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $14,712 million, or 90.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,789,343, which is approximately 8.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,410,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.01 billion in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 17.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 12,859,875 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 9,793,951 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 133,324,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,977,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,514,742 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,372 shares during the same period.