Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] – find out why.

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.62%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Electronic Arts Reports Q2 FY22 Financial Results.

Results Above Expectations, Raised Outlook for the Full Year.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced preliminary financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, EA stock rose by 15.54%. The one-year Electronic Arts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.17. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.69 billion, with 286.00 million shares outstanding and 283.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, EA stock reached a trading volume of 3545440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $172.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $150 to $168. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $151, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Neutral rating on EA stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EA shares from 140 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 33.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.17, while it was recorded at 140.38 for the last single week of trading, and 140.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.10 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.79.

Return on Total Capital for EA is now 11.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.47. Additionally, EA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] managed to generate an average of $76,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

EA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electronic Arts Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 26.27%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,919 million, or 94.50% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,124,435, which is approximately -2.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,869,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.98 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 24,346,240 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 17,667,418 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 222,638,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,652,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,133,028 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,271 shares during the same period.