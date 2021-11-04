Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock Resumed by Barclays analyst, price target now $59

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.34 during the day while it closed the day at $55.20. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Dell Technologies Announces Completion of VMware Spin-off.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has completed the spin-off of its 81% equity ownership of VMware Inc. The spin-off was completed through a special dividend of 30,678,605 shares of VMware Class A Common Stock and 307,221,836 shares of VMware Class B Common Stock distributed to Dell’s stockholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2021. Each share of VMware Class B Common Stock was converted into one share of VMware Class A Common Stock in connection with the distribution and prior to the receipt by Dell’s stockholders of such shares. Dell stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of VMware Class A Common Stock. The spin-off creates two standalone companies positioned for growth in the data era.

Dell Technologies and VMware will retain a strong and unique commercial agreement that preserves the most valuable parts of the companies’ relationship, such as the co-development of critical solutions and alignment on sales and marketing activities, while allowing strategic flexibility. VMware will continue to use Dell Financial Services to help its customers finance their digital transformations.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -49.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DELL stock has declined by -43.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.67% and lost -24.68% year-on date.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $42.27 billion, with 763.00 million shares outstanding and 283.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 9915977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $118.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $113 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $115, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 130 to 133.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.07. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -47.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.08 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.72, while it was recorded at 88.28 for the last single week of trading, and 95.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 10.29%.

There are presently around $12,822 million, or 84.10% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,514,466, which is approximately -4.275% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $959.98 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 28,360,549 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 17,952,132 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 185,965,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,278,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,264,120 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,013,962 shares during the same period.