DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] Revenue clocked in at $4.40 million, up 16.79% YTD: What’s Next?

DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ: DBVT] price plunged by -5.85 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on November 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. – DBVT.

A sum of 3004745 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 146.57K shares. DBV Technologies S.A. shares reached a high of $3.38 and dropped to a low of $2.99 until finishing in the latest session at $3.06.

The one-year DBVT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.2. The average equity rating for DBVT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBVT shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for DBV Technologies S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for DBV Technologies S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DBV Technologies S.A. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63.

DBVT Stock Performance Analysis:

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.41. With this latest performance, DBVT shares dropped by -37.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.91 for DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DBV Technologies S.A. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DBVT is now -68.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.53. Additionally, DBVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] managed to generate an average of -$992,650 per employee.

DBVT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DBV Technologies S.A. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBV Technologies S.A. go to 21.22%.

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112 million, or 33.86% of DBVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBVT stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 14,614,264, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 7,695,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.55 million in DBVT stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $23.06 million in DBVT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DBV Technologies S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ:DBVT] by around 327,029 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 541,171 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 35,701,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,569,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBVT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,764 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,715 shares during the same period.