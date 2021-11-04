CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] moved up 0.38: Why It’s Important

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] closed the trading session at $26.29 on 11/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.0101, while the highest price level was $26.42. The company report on October 27, 2021 that CenterPoint Energy receives approval for 400 megawatts of renewable energy serving southwestern Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced its Indiana-based electric and natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 300-megawatt (MW) solar array, as well as enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for an additional 100 MWs of solar energy as part of the company’s long-term electric generation transition plan.

CenterPoint Energy entered into an agreement with Arevon Energy Management, the company that will build the utility-owned project in Posey County, Ind. The agreement required approval by the Commission. Arevon Energy Management and energy company Tenaska are co-developing the project. CenterPoint Energy will also purchase additional solar power from Clēnera, which is developing a solar project in Warrick County, Ind., under a 25-year contract.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.49 percent and weekly performance of -0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, CNP reached to a volume of 3341858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $28.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

CNP stock trade performance evaluation

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.73, while it was recorded at 26.22 for the last single week of trading, and 24.28 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.50 and a Gross Margin at +23.46. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of -$45,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 1.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,136 million, or 92.40% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,916,116, which is approximately 4.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,618,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $846.95 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 35.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

264 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 57,268,420 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 45,345,393 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 435,091,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,705,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,636,748 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 9,041,600 shares during the same period.