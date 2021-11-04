BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain 21.66% so far this year. What now?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] loss -0.09% or -0.04 points to close at $47.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3546948 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that BorgWarner Captures North American High Voltage Silicon Carbide Inverter Business with Major Global OEM.

– Largest silicon carbide based inverter win for BorgWarner and first silicon carbide based inverter win in North America.

– Technology will offer low mass, high power density, optimal efficiency and scalable design.

It opened the trading session at $46.00, the shares rose to $47.51 and dropped to $45.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BWA points out that the company has recorded -9.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, BWA reached to a volume of 3546948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $52.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BWA stock

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.42, while it was recorded at 46.21 for the last single week of trading, and 46.83 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +18.78. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.92.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 10.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.32. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $10,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BorgWarner Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 21.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

There are presently around $10,912 million, or 98.70% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,375,140, which is approximately -0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,044,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in BWA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $463.51 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly -3.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 20,215,761 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 14,320,997 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 197,584,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,121,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,749,690 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,772,956 shares during the same period.