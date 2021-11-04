BofA Securities slashes price target on ONEOK Inc. [OKE] – find out why.

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] loss -0.23% or -0.15 points to close at $63.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3238389 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Nov. 4, 2021.

Investor materials are accessible on ONEOK’s website, www.oneok.com.

It opened the trading session at $63.90, the shares rose to $65.66 and dropped to $63.284, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OKE points out that the company has recorded 19.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -138.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, OKE reached to a volume of 3238389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $61.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for OKE stock

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.79, while it was recorded at 64.25 for the last single week of trading, and 52.94 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.48 and a Gross Margin at +23.96. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.68. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $212,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ONEOK Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 9.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $18,511 million, or 65.90% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,223,428, which is approximately 0.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,059,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.92 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 4.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 19,214,733 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 20,859,366 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 249,529,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,603,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,004,271 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,755 shares during the same period.