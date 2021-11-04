Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Is Currently 5.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] gained 5.36% on the last trading session, reaching $104.51 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Plant Based Foods Driving Explosive Revenue Growth.

CEO’s of Beyond Meat, Organic Garage, Oatly, and Tattooed Chef Discuss New Product Innovation and Market Expansion.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY).

Beyond Meat Inc. represents 63.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.69 billion with the latest information. BYND stock price has been found in the range of $99.66 to $108.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 5440723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $94.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $120 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.77.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.26, while it was recorded at 100.49 for the last single week of trading, and 130.48 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -660.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to -11.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $3,525 million, or 54.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,559,271, which is approximately 2.085% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,456,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.8 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $232.91 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 5,540,683 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 4,383,999 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 23,803,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,727,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,187,536 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,304,847 shares during the same period.