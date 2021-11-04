Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Stock trading around $32.00 per share: What’s Next?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.44%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Aurinia Announces Updated Interim Results from the AURORA 2 Continuation Study of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis.

– Longest available outcomes data with LUPKYNIS will be presented virtually during American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021; final results expected by the end of 2021 –.

– Updated interim analysis shows sustained safety and tolerability of LUPKYNIS compared with placebo -.

Over the last 12 months, AUPH stock rose by 106.45%. The one-year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.28. The average equity rating for AUPH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.71 billion, with 128.22 million shares outstanding and 117.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, AUPH stock reached a trading volume of 4550813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $30.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $30 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $28, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

AUPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 51.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.55 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.84, while it was recorded at 31.52 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.88.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -28.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$349,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

AUPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUPH.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,592 million, or 45.60% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,523,007, which is approximately -8.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,069,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.21 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $165.53 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 8,207,583 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 11,188,461 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 30,353,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,749,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,752,023 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,309,562 shares during the same period.