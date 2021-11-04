Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Stock trading around $7.02 per share: What’s Next?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] loss -0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $7.02 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Affimed to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Corporate Update on November 10, 2021.

Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced that it will release third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss financial results and recent corporate developments.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, please dial +1 (409) 220-9054 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 8000 323836 for international callers, and reference passcode 6166004 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call please visit the “Investors” section of company’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/. A replay of the call will be archived on Affimed’s website for 30 days after the call.

Affimed N.V. represents 119.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $819.51 million with the latest information. AFMD stock price has been found in the range of $6.995 to $7.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 3434839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.63. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -58.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.80. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] managed to generate an average of -$289,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affimed N.V. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFMD.

There are presently around $503 million, or 67.30% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,733,937, which is approximately -4.195% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,335,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.46 million in AFMD stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $36.96 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 9,148,828 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 15,733,567 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 46,833,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,716,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,187,273 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,221,746 shares during the same period.