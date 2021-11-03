Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] Stock trading around $0.68 per share: What’s Next?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] price plunged by -2.68 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Zosano Pharma Granted Type C Meeting with FDA Regarding NDA Resubmission for M207 Following Preliminary Top-Line Pharmacokinetic Study Results.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the company has been granted a Type C written response only meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the resubmission of the M207 (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (“NDA”) following receipt of preliminary top-line results from the pharmacokinetic (“PK”) study.

The PK study included 48 healthy volunteers and evaluated approximately 2,500 samples utilizing lots of M207 produced with two different pieces of manufacturing equipment (“equipment A” and “equipment B”). The study was designed to evaluate safety and the pharmacokinetics of drug exposure levels compared to an intranasal control formulation of two 5 mg doses of zolmitriptan. The safety assessment showed that M207 was generally well tolerated, consistent with previous studies. The preliminary data from the PK analysis showed that there were no outliers with unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan, which was a focus of the FDA, as identified in the Complete Response Letter for the original M207 NDA. Drug plasma concentration levels from M207 produced with equipment A were within range and comparable to the intranasal control. Drug plasma concentration levels of M207 produced with equipment B were lower compared to control and to M207 produced by equipment A, but within ranges consistent with approved therapeutic dose levels of zolmitriptan. The FDA had also raised questions regarding differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots of M207 in the company’s clinical trials.

A sum of 4875550 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. Zosano Pharma Corporation shares reached a high of $0.72 and dropped to a low of $0.6343 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

The one-year ZSAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.0. The average equity rating for ZSAN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZSAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ZSAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.93. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6743, while it was recorded at 0.6408 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9195 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zosano Pharma Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14624.11 and a Gross Margin at -1050.45. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14896.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -71.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.41. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$741,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ZSAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZSAN.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 14.50% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,227,922, which is approximately 10.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly -15.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 3,381,822 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 690,534 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,633,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,706,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,871,008 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 165,185 shares during the same period.