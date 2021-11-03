why Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.00

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] slipped around -0.43 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.61 at the close of the session, down -3.57%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that CEO’s of SKLZ, ENTEF, EA, ZNGA Discuss New Opportunities in E-Sports and Digital Entertainment Megatrends.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA).

The global video gaming industry took in an estimated $180bn in 2020 – more than sports and movies worldwide. E-Sports is emerging as a leading form of entertainment, with top tournaments regularly attracting more viewers than professional sports. The E-Sports investment theme is gaining momentum, with FaZe Clan expected to come public through a SPAC merger at a valuation of $1 billion (about 20X revenues) demonstrating investor appetite for the theme. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

Skillz Inc. stock is now -41.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SKLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $12.06 and lowest of $11.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.30, which means current price is +45.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.22M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 13845246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has SKLZ stock performed recently?

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares gained by 29.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 11.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.35 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $2,591 million, or 58.20% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 32,739,214, which is approximately -3.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,603,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.65 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, currently with $270.33 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 80,248,956 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 29,753,708 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 113,155,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,158,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,273,116 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 10,170,337 shares during the same period.