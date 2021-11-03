why NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.75

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.35 at the close of the session, down -2.17%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that NextPlay Technologies Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering.

via NewMediaWire – NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP, the “Company”), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $30 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell approximately 18.98 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase approximately 14.24 million shares of common stock. The warrants will be exercisable beginning April 30, 2022, have an exercise price of $1.97 per share, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. The purchase price for one share of common stock and three-fourths of a corresponding warrant will be $1.58.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock is now -40.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXTP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.40 and lowest of $1.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.99, which means current price is +7.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, NXTP reached a trading volume of 9676104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.19. With this latest performance, NXTP shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9146, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4372 for the last 200 days.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15873.15 and a Gross Margin at -7480.31. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34142.99.

Return on Total Capital for NXTP is now -46.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.12. Additionally, NXTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] managed to generate an average of -$916,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTP.

Insider trade positions for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.60% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,543, which is approximately 128.637% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 222,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in NXTP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly 121.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 551,412 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 69,249 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 675,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,296,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,032 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 27,510 shares during the same period.