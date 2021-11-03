why Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.17

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [NYSE: BCEI] loss -0.07% or -0.04 points to close at $56.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5044343 shares. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Bonanza Creek and Extraction Announce Closing of Merger and Subsequent Acquisition of Crestone Peak.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (“Bonanza Creek” or the “Company”) and Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) (“Extraction”) announced the closing of their merger and subsequent acquisition of Crestone Peak Resources (“Crestone Peak”). The transactions were overwhelmingly approved, with over 99.9% of the votes cast by Bonanza Creek stockholders and over 99.9% of the votes cast by Extraction stockholders voting in favor.

The combined company has now formally been rebranded Civitas Resources, Inc. (“Civitas”) and will commence public trading on the NYSE under the ticker “CIVI” on November 2, 2021. Upon closing, Civitas became the largest pure-play energy producer in Colorado’s DJ Basin, and the state’s first carbon neutral oil and gas company. Civitas expects to exemplify the new E&P business model for U.S. producers, with a focus on operational discipline, free cash flow generation, financial alignment with shareholders, and ESG leadership.

It opened the trading session at $57.33, the shares rose to $58.97 and dropped to $55.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCEI points out that the company has recorded 53.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -253.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 646.38K shares, BCEI reached to a volume of 5044343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCEI shares is $66.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCEI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BCEI stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BCEI shares from 13 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCEI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for BCEI stock

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, BCEI shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.11, while it was recorded at 56.17 for the last single week of trading, and 39.14 for the last 200 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.08. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.47.

Return on Total Capital for BCEI is now -0.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.87. Additionally, BCEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI] managed to generate an average of $949,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [BCEI]

There are presently around $3,409 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCEI stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 11,644,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,586,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.41 million in BCEI stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $262.08 million in BCEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. [NYSE:BCEI] by around 15,689,645 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 5,299,912 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 39,785,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,775,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCEI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,711,365 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,857,214 shares during the same period.