Wells Fargo lifts Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $52.40 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2021 that New Carrier Air Monitor Helps Users Understand the Quality of the Air They Breathe.

Carrier introduced its new air monitor, a simple, cost-effective way to monitor the quality of indoor air in almost any room of a house, apartment or office space, and the most recent addition to Carrier’s growing suite of Healthy Homes solutions. As people are more focused on the health of their indoor environments than ever before, it is imperative that they take steps to improve their living and working spaces, including the air they breathe. With a Carrier air monitor, they are one step closer to being more informed about their indoor air quality and determining solutions for creating a healthier environment. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Carrier Global Corporation represents 867.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.37 billion with the latest information. CARR stock price has been found in the range of $51.87 to $53.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 4227034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 61.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.25, while it was recorded at 52.88 for the last single week of trading, and 47.03 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corporation posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 17.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $38,725 million, or 86.40% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,915,630, which is approximately 0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,450,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.93 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 2.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 81,723,348 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 94,293,712 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 563,008,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,025,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,732,922 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 32,743,075 shares during the same period.