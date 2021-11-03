Wedbush lifts Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ZG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.13%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Zillow Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Zillow Group, Inc.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: Z and ZG). Zillow operates a real estate website in the U.S., including Zillow Offers, which buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country.

On November 2, 2021, after the market closed, Zillow issued a press release reporting “Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results” and its “Plan to Wind Down Zillow Offers Operations.” The press release disclosed that the Company is reducing its workforce by approximately 25% and plans to take as much as $569 million in write-downs. Among other things, the press release states “[i]ncluded in the company’s third-quarter financial results is a write-down of inventory of approximately $304 million within the Homes segment as a result of purchasing homes in Q3 at higher prices than the company’s current estimates of future selling prices” and “[t]he company further expects an additional $240 million to $265 million of losses to be recognized in Q4 primarily on homes it expects to purchase in Q4.”.

Over the last 12 months, ZG stock dropped by -4.80%. The one-year Zillow Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.77. The average equity rating for ZG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.32 billion, with 248.15 million shares outstanding and 228.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 696.08K shares, ZG stock reached a trading volume of 3268752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZG shares is $149.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $155 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $156, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ZG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.32.

ZG Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.13. With this latest performance, ZG shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.59, while it was recorded at 96.55 for the last single week of trading, and 121.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for ZG is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, ZG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] managed to generate an average of -$29,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Zillow Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

ZG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 236.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc. go to 73.50%.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,499 million, or 87.50% of ZG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZG stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,797,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,657,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.64 million in ZG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $310.89 million in ZG stock with ownership of nearly -1.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ZG] by around 1,496,217 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 5,181,683 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 45,955,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,633,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,864 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,570,434 shares during the same period.