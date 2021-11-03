Wall Street Analyst Initiated Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.14 at the close of the session, down -0.96%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Tellurian Transfers TELL Listing to the NYSE American.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) announced it will transfer the listing of its common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American.

Executive Chairman Charif Souki said, “Global natural gas shortages and recent history-making prices indicate the pressing need for additional liquefaction export capacity in the United States. Tellurian is poised to contribute to America’s status as an energy superpower, having achieved both regulatory permits and commercial success for Driftwood LNG phase one development. We have turned our focus to putting together a world class banking group and have started site preparation, in advance of giving our partner Bechtel notice to proceed with construction expected first quarter 2022. Transferring our stock listing to the NYSE American allows us to leverage the exchange’s prestigious trading platform for our shareholders’ benefit.”.

Tellurian Inc. stock is now 223.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TELL Stock saw the intraday high of $4.22 and lowest of $4.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.76, which means current price is +245.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.18M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 8397185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $8, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has TELL stock performed recently?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 367.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -562.85.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.44. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$2,065,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL.

Insider trade positions for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $516 million, or 27.90% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,471,884, which is approximately 51.303% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,984,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.18 million in TELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $59.57 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly -38.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 46,485,851 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 19,662,562 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 58,376,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,525,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,082,684 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,151,697 shares during the same period.