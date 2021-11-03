Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] moved down -5.13: Why It’s Important

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.13% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.56%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Vinco Ventures’ Spin Off Subsidiary Cryptyde Announces Launch of Joint Venture Entity Focused on BTC Mining Ecosystem.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) announced that its subsidiary Cryptyde has launched a Joint Venture, CW Machines LLC, with Wattum Management, a leading supplier of BTC mining equipment and services globally. The Joint Venture, CW Machines, is focused on simplifying consumer ownership of BTC Mining equipment through the integration of smart contract technology.

“The launch of this joint venture entity signifies the start of our expansion into the broader crypto and blockchain market,” said Cryptyde CEO Brian McFadden. “We are excited to be working with industry vetarans such as the Wattum Management team and and look forward to the introduction of NFT’s and smart contracts into the BTC Mining space.”.

Over the last 12 months, BBIG stock rose by 195.09%.

The market cap for the stock reached $467.92 million, with 35.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.90M shares, BBIG stock reached a trading volume of 20070106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.56.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -18.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 8.60% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 953,129, which is approximately -29.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 415,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in BBIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 2,507,000 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 858,216 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 842,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,207,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,066,168 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 114,687 shares during the same period.